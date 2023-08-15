Body of missing Palghar woman found in river

Palghar, Aug 15 (PTI) The body of a 23-year-old woman has been found in a river in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two days after she went missing, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Pooja Dubey, went missing from Nalasopara area on August 11 following which her father lodged a complaint with Tulinj police, an official from Boisar police station said.

The complaint stated the woman went to take classes at a coaching centre in the afternoon, but did not return home, he said.

On August 13, some villagers while fishing spotted the body floating in the Vaitarna river and alerted the police, he said.

The police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

A probe was on into the case, he added. PTI COR GK