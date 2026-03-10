Body of missing soldier fished out from stream in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 10 (PTI) The body of a soldier who had gone missing during a river-crossing exercise in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir a day earlier was recovered on Tuesday, officials said.

The body of Sepoy Akshit Sharma was recovered from the Manawar stream by a joint search party of the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local rescuers in the Khour area this morning, officials said.

According to the Army, the soldier was reported missing at around 12 pm on Monday during a river-crossing training exercise in the general area of Sundarbani, leading to extensive search operations with all available resources of the Army and civil agencies. PTI TAS TAS NSD NSD