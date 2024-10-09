National

Missing soldier's bullet-ridden body recovered in Anantnag, search op underway

Security personnel during an encounter with terrorists at Ahlan Gagarmandu forest area, in Anantnag district of South Kashmir, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024.

Representative image

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday recovered the bullet-ridden body of a missing soldier from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here.

The body of Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, who was reported missing on Tuesday from Shah, was recovered from Sanglan forest area in Utrasoo area of Anantnag, the officials said.

They said the body has been taken to a hospital for medical formalities.

Security forces had launched a massive search operation to trace the jawan.

"Based on intelligence input, a joint counter terrorist operation was launched by #IndianArmy alongwith @JmuKmrPolice & other agencies in Kazwan Forest # Kokernag on 08 Oct 24. Operation continued overnight as one soldier of Territorial Army was reported missing," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.

