Body of missing woman found in Alappuzha

Alappuzha(Kerala), Sep 10 (PTI) A body of a 75-year-old woman who went missing near Kadavanthra in Ernakulam district a month ago was found buried in the backyard of a couple's rental home near Mannancherry here on Tuesday, police said.

The mystery in the case has deepened further with the disappearance of the couple from whose backyard the body was found.

The police said one of the sons of the missing woman, Subhadra, identified the body as that of their mother.

According to a senior police officer of the district, the woman had gone missing on August 4 and her son had filed a complaint with the police in Kadavanthra.

The investigation into her disappearance revealed that she had travelled to Mannancherry and that she was living with the couple, Mathews and Sharmila.

Therefore, the missing case was transferred to Mannancherry. According to locals, it was found that the couple in their thirties had disappeared.

As the couple could not be contacted, police went to their home along with a cadaver dog which identified the spot from where the body was found.

The officer said the cause of death can be ascertained only after the post-mortem is carried out.

Sharmila, who hails from Udupi in Karnataka, was acquainted with Subhadra.

The police is currently searching for Sharmila and Mathews.