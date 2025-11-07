Body of missing woman found in well in Jharkhand's Godda

Godda, Nov 7 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old woman, who had been missing since Wednesday, was recovered from a well in Jharkhand’s Godda district, police said.

The deceased, identified as Kajal Kumari, was a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar.

The police recovered her body from a well in Bagjori village under the Mahagama police station limits, they said.

“She had gone missing since Wednesday, reportedly after a quarrel with her husband over some issue,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer Chandrashekhar Azad said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and an investigation initiated, Azad said.