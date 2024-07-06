Body of murder accused found in UP

Amethi (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) The body of a man accused of murder was found in a village here on Saturday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar Singh said Monu Pasi, 35, was a resident of Mahmoodpur in Amethi.

"The body was found near Ramnath Purva village. A bottle of pesticide was also recovered from near the body," Singh said.

Police have sent the body for postmortem examination to ascertain the cause of death.

Pasi was accused of murdering a brother of the village head on June 28, Singh said.

"Our teams were on the lookout for Pasi in connection with the murder case," said the SP. PTI COR CDN RHL