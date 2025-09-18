Body of newborn boy found near drain in Jharkhand’s Koderma

Koderma (Jharkhand), Sep 18 (PTI) The body of a newborn boy was found by passersby near a drain under a bridge at Baidyadih village under Satgawan police station limit in Koderma district of Jharkhand on Thursday, police said.

It is suspected that the baby was delivered at home, and the body was thrown there.

Satgawan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Saurav Sharma told PTI that the newborn appears to be a premature baby of seven to eight months, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

“We got the information about the body under the bridge close to an eatery on Thursday morning. We took the body which also had its umbilical cord intact, and sent it to Sadar Hospital. More details can be known only after the autopsy,” said Sharma.

The police officer said that villagers who had gathered in large numbers at the site have informed the police that the body appears to have been thrown by someone.

“Villagers claim that nobody in their village or from the nearby villages was in an advanced stage of pregnancy and somebody from a distant village or passersby might have dropped the newborn under the bridge,” the police officer said.

The police also checked with nearby nursing homes and the community health centers regarding women who had delivered their babies in the past few days.

“But doctors claimed that they do not leave the umbilical cord with the newborn infant. We suspect that a woman delivered the baby at home. Later, the body was thrown at the spot,” added the police officer. PTI ANB NN