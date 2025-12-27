Body of newborn found in trash can inside Wardha hospital; probe on

Wardha, Dec 27 (PTI) The body of a newborn was found in a trash can inside a washroom of Wardha District General Hospital on Saturday, officials said.

The civil surgeon of the hospital said the discovery was made in the morning when a cleaning staff member went to mop the restroom near the gynaecology department.

A baby’s body was lying in a pool of blood, suggesting that the infant was dumped in the bin during the night, he said.

The newborn does not belong to any of the women currently admitted to the hospital, he said. A DNA test will be conducted to help in the investigation, the official said.

Though CCTV cameras are installed in most parts of the hospital, there are no such cameras in the area where the incident took place.

After being informed, the Wardha city police reached the hospital and launched a probe to ascertain who brought the infant into the hospital from outside, a police official said.