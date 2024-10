Amethi (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) The body of a newborn wrapped in a cloth was found near Bhelai Kala village on the Raebareli-Ayodhya road here on Tuesday, police said.

According to the police, the locals found the body of the boy and informed the Mohanganj police station.

SHO of Mohanganj police station Rakesh Kumar said upon receiving information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation is underway, Kumar said.