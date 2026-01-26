Body of newborn girl with injury marks on head found near college in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jan 26 (PTI) The body of a one-day-old girl was found in bushes near a private college here on Monday morning, police said.

During the postmortem examination, injury marks were found on the infant's head, they said.

Station House Officer, Deoria Sadar Kotwali, Vinod Kumar Singh said the body was recovered from bushes near Sant Vinoba PG College.

He said the postmortem report indicates that the injuries on the back of the newborn's head were caused due to her being thrown into the bushes.

Despite efforts, no information about the newborn or her family has been ascertained so far, Singh said, adding that efforts are on to identify those responsible. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB