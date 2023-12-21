Body of nine-year-old raped and murdered recovered after nine days

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Police on Thursday recovered the body of a nine-year-old girl, who was allegedly abducted, raped and murdered on December 12, officials said.

Advertisment

"We recovered the body on Thursday. Our teams along with six divers were searching for the girl's body. On Thursday, we recovered the body from near the Haidarpur water plant," said a senior police officer.

The body was taken into custody and sent for autopsy to know the actual reason of death, police said.

The girl was allegedly abducted, raped and then strangled to death by her 52-year-old landlord, who dumped her body in a canal in outer Dehi's Swaroop Nagar.

Advertisment

The accused had allegedly lured the girl on the pretext of giving her a car ride on December 12 while she was playing outside her residence.

According to the investigators, the accused then took her to an isolated area where he allegedly raped her in his car. To hide his crime, he strangled the girl and then dumped her body in the Munak Canal around 6.30 pm.

According to the police, the accused met with an accident later on December 15 when he was going to some place on his scooter and was admitted at a hospital in Rohini.

The accused was unfit for statement due to multiple fractures but later confessed the crime.

It came to the fore during investigation that the accused had disclosed about the act to his family members on December 15, police said. PTI BM AS AS