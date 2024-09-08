Body of nursing student found on rail track in Rajasthan

Kota (Raj), Sep 8 (PTI) The body of a 23-year-old nursing student with his head severed and crushed was found on a railway track in Udyog Nagar area here on Sunday, police said.

On the basis of an Aadhar card recovered from his pocket, the young man was identified as Ajay Mahavar, a resident of Karwad village in Itawa here. He was pursuing a B.Sc. nursing degree, they said.

He got crushed under the wheels of a train and his head got severed. The body was beyond recognition, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma said.

Mahavar left home on Saturday morning for some work at his college in Kota but never returned. It is yet to be ascertained if it was a suicide or an accident, he said, adding no suicide note was recovered from the spot. PTI COR RHL RHL