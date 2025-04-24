Body of Odisha native killed in Pahalgam terror attack arrives Bhubaneswar, funeral on Thursday

Bhubaneswar, Apr 23 (PTI) The mortal remains of 41-year-old Prashant Satpathy from Balasore district, killed in a terrorist attack at Kashmir's Pahalgam, arrived here late Wednesday night.

Odisha’s Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Industries Minister Sampad Swain, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, Chief Minister’s advisor and former DGP Prakash Mishra, BJP state president Manmohan Samal, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das, DGP YB Khurania, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Satyabrata Sahu and many others were present at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

They offered floral tribute to Satpathy after his mortal remains reached here.

Satpathy's family members were also present at the airport along with hundreds of people.

Apart from Satpathy’s wife Priyadarshani and son Tanuj, his younger brother Jayant and two other relatives -- Manoranjan Mohanty and Ratnashri Mohanty -- accompanied the body in the special flight that reached here from Srinagar via New Delhi.

The flower-adorned ambulance carried the mortal remains of Satpathy, who was gunned down by the terrorists at Pahalgam on Tuesday. The people present at the airport raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Prashant Satpathy Amar Rahe.” Satpathy, an employee of the central undertaking CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology), Balasore, had been at the Pahalgam on holiday when the terrorists shot him in the head.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to attend Satpathy's funeral in Remuna area in Balasore district on Thursday.