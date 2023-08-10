Body of one Gaurikund landslide victim found after 7 days; operation on to trace remaining victims

Rudraprayag, Aug 10 (PTI) Rescue teams Thursday recovered the body of one of the 20 people who went missing after a massive landslide washed away three shops in Gaurikund here a week ago, officials said.

The victim's body was pulled out of the debris of the shops on the seventh day of the search operation which continues to trace the remaining victims, Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said.

The landslide occurred on the intervening night of August 3 and 4, washing away three shops located close to a rain-fed waterfall in Gaurikund and around 50 metres above the Mandakini river, which was in spate.

As many as 23 people, 17 of them originally from Nepal, had gone missing in the incident. Three bodies were recovered hours after the disaster struck. The body found on Thursday was identified as that of Veer Bahadur, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 4 while 19 people are still missing, Rajwar said.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Force, Yatra Management Force, police and fire brigade searched have been engaged in the search operation on the spot and in nearby areas since the early hours of August 4, the DMO said. PTI COR ALM RPA