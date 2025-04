Kapurthala (PB), Apr 18 (PTI) The body of a teenage boy, who had drowned while taking a bath in Beas river with a group of boys, was recovered by divers, police said on Friday.

The boy was identified as Vishaldeep. His body was found by village divers floating in the river on Thursday evening.

With this, bodies of three boys who had drowned while taking bath in the river on April 13, have been recovered while the search for one more missing boy continues, they said.