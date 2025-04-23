Body of Pahalgam terror victim brought to Indore

Indore, Apr 23 (PTI) The body of Sushil Nathaniel, one of the tourists killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, was brought to Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night.

Nathaniel (58), a resident of Indore who had gone to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife, daughter and son to celebrate Easter, was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

His body was brought to Indore in an aircraft from Kashmir around 9 pm.

State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav paid tributes to Nathaniel by offering a floral wreath at Indore airport.

Yadav met the bereaved family members at the airport and expressed his condolences. Yadav consoled Nathaniel's family members, who could not hold back their tears.

Yadav told them that in this hour of grief and mourning, the entire country was with them.

State BJP chief VD Sharma, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat and other public representatives from Indore were present. PTI HWP ADU NP