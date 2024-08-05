Body of Pakistani intruder repatriated along IB in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 5 (PTI) Body of an intruder, who was recently shot dead by the BSF while attempting to illegally sneak into India, was repatriated to Pakistan along the International Border here on Monday, officials said.

The unarmed intruder was gunned down after he ignored repeated warnings and attempted to cross the border fence through the Khora border outpost in the Samba district on the night of July 31.

The deceased was identified as Pakistani national Muhammad Affial, a resident of the Punjab province, the officials said.

The body was returned to Pakistani Rangers by the BSF at border outpost Octroi in the Suchetgarh sector of the Jammu district, the officials said. PTI TAS MNK MNK