Body of Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF handed over to Rangers along Jammu border

Jammu, Jan 27 (PTI) The body of a Pakistani intruder, recently shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF), was handed over to Pakistan Rangers along the International Border here on Tuesday, officials said.

The intruder was gunned down late Sunday while attempting to sneak into Indian territory through the Majra area in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

The body was retrieved on Monday, and the deceased was identified as Mohd Arif, 61, a resident of Lahore.

BSF established contact with Pakistan Rangers and conveyed the information about the death of their national on the Indian side while attempting illegal entry, officials said.

They said the body was handed over to the Rangers after completion of legal formalities at Border Outpost Octroi in Suchetgarh sector at 7.10 pm on Tuesday. PTI TAS RHL