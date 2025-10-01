Body of physically challenged man found hanging in residence in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Oct 1 (PTI) The body of a 28-year-old physically challenged person was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his residence in Jharkhand's East Singbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred at his house in Block Number 2 in Shastrinagar under the Kadma Police Station limits in Jamshedpur, a senior officer said.

Prima facie, it appeared that Saddam Hussain hung himself, using a nylon rope, from the ceiling fan of his residence, Kadma Police Station Officer-in-Charge Pravesh Chandra Sinha told PTI "We are yet to ascertain the reason for the death. We got the information on Wednesday evening from the locals that the youth died by suicide," he said.

His body has been sent for post-mortem examination to MGM Medical College and Hospital in Mango, the officer said.

Local social worker Mohammed Seraj claimed that the youth, who had studied up to intermediate, was searching for a job while his elder brother was working in Dubai.

"His elderly mother is a cardiac patient, while one of his younger brothers also stays with them. We are yet to know the reason for the suicide. He has not left any suicide note. He was searching for a job for the last few months. However, their brother used to send them money from the Gulf, and they did not have any economic hardship as such," said Seraj.

Hussain locked himself in his room on Wednesday afternoon, and his mother sought help from the neighbour after she knocked on the door several times but could not get a reply, locals said.

The local people broke the door and found the body hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said. PTI ANB BDC