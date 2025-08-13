Body of police constable who fell into overflowing drain in UP's Moradabad found

Moradabad (UP), Aug 13 (PTI) The body of a police constable was recovered from an overflowing drain on Wednesday, a day after he slipped into it and was swept away, police said.

Police identified the constable as Monu Kumar (32), from Dilari police station here.

Kumar was on patrol duty near the Ram Ganga river here on Tuesday evening. He saw some fishermen fishing in the overflowing drain connected to the river and went to warn them. He accidentally slipped into the drain and was swept away by the strong current.

After receiving information about the incident, police teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. However, they were unable to save the constable.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kunwar Akash Singh said Constable Kumar was a resident of Ghaziabad and was recently posted at Dilari police station.

"His body was recovered today morning and has been sent for post-mortem," the SP said.