Body of police guard with bullet injury found on court premises in Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) A police guard was found dead with a bullet injury on his forehead inside the premises of the City Civil Court in Dalhousie area on Wednesday morning, police said.

It could be a case of suicide and an investigation is underway, they said.

“The body of the guard was found on a chair near the ground floor staircase of the City Civil Court building around 7 am. He had a bullet injury on the forehead,” a senior police officer said.

“It is likely that he may have shot himself with his 9mm service pistol, which was found lying beside his body,” the officer said.

The guard's body has been sent for post-mortem procedures.

A case had been lodged with the Hare Street Police Station, and the detective department of the Kolkata Police has started a probe, he added.