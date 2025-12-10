Body of Pudukottai fisherman washes ashore

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu), Dec 10 (PTI) The body of a missing fisherman washed ashore off the coast in this district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Forty-six-year-old Xavier went fishing with his friend on December 9 night, after a drinking bout, Kottaipattinam police said. Both the intoxicated men fell off the boat at around one nautical mile into the sea from Seetharamapattinam beach, police added.

"The friend was rescued by fishermen returning home, but could not find Xavier as far as they could search. They returned to the shore to take the friend to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital for treatment," a police official said.

A man missing case was registered last night and the Indian Coast Guard started trawling the sea looking for him.

Xavier's body washed ashore near another village, about 5 kilometres from Manamelkudi, early Wednesday morning, police added.

A case under Section 194 of BNSS, which deals with unnatural deaths like suicides, accidental deaths, or suspicious deaths, has been registered. Police are investigating further. PTI JR JR ADB