Body of Pune man found at Havelock Island’s Radhanagar beach in Andamans

Port Blair, Mar 20 (PTI) The body of a middle-aged man was found near Radhanagar beach at Swaraj Dweep (Havelock Island) in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the man was identified as Avneesh Hegde (40), a resident of Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune.

Sources said the body was first seen by local people at 11.40 am at Neil’s Cove (near Radhanagar beach), who alerted Swaraj Dweep police station.

"A police team, accompanied by an executive magistrate, soon reached the spot. Upon searching the deceased's belongings, a PAN card and an HDFC Bank ATM card were found. Using these, we identified the man and found his address," a senior officer said.

"The family of the deceased has been informed. No injury marks were found on the body," he said.

Radhanagar is rated as one of the best beaches in Asia and a popular tourist destination. PTI SN SN MNB