Body of Puri girl brought to Odisha from Delhi

Bhubaneswar, Aug 3 (PTI) The body of the 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly set on fire by three miscreants in Odisha’s Puri district a fortnight ago and succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS-Delhi, was brought to the state on Sunday night, police said.

The minor's body reached the Biju Patnaik International Airport here before being taken to her native place at Balanga in Puri district, amid tight security arrangements, a senior officer said.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida and Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling, who were present at the airport here, consoled the girl's father and paid floral tribute to her.

The body of the girl was taken from the national capital by a service flight after the post-mortem examination at the AIIMS, Delhi was conducted earlier in the day.

The girl succumbed to her burn injuries on Saturday. PTI AAM BDC