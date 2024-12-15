Body of revenue officer, abducted last month, found in UP's Bareilly: Police

Bareilly (UP), Dec 15 (PTI) The decomposed body of a revenue officer, who was abducted last month, was found on Sunday near a drain in Babhiya village in the Cantonment area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Advertisment

The body of Manish Kashyap (45), who was abducted on November 27, has been sent for post-mortem, they added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the body was found following information provided by a suspect in his abduction.

Police are interrogating other suspects and preparing to take stringent action against them.

Advertisment

Posted as a revenue officer in Faridpur tehsil, Kashyap had gone missing on November 27 after he had left home for duty.

Kashyap's mother, Morakali, got a police complaint lodged, accusing a local representative from Khallpur village and his associates of abducting her son. An FIR was registered at the Faridpur police station on the orders of Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Bareilly Zone, Ramit Sharma.

The ADG instructed a team, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Crime, Mukesh Kumar, and other police units to prioritise tracing Kashyap.

Advertisment

Investigations have revealed that Kashyap's killing was linked to a land-measurement dispute in Faridpur's Kapoorpur village.

Kashyap was measuring the land in question when the accused suspected him of favouring the opposing party.

On November 27, the accused allegedly called Kashyap to the tehsil office, strangled him inside a Maruti Ertiga car, and dumped his body near the drain in Babhiya village before fleeing, the police probe has revealed.

Advertisment

The SSP confirmed that further interrogations are underway and that police will soon take comprehensive action against all the culprits. He also said that the penal provisions for murder will be added to the FIR. PTI COR ABN RC