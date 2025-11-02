Body of second Kerala youth who died in Mozambique boat mishap brought home

Kochi, Nov 2 (PTI) The body of a 22-year-old Kerala man who went missing after the recent Mozambique boat capsize was brought to Kochi on Sunday.

The body of another victim of the same accident, Sreeraj Radhakrishnan, 35, a native of Kollam, was brought home last week.

The mortal remains of Indrajith, a native of Veliyanad in Piravom, arrived at Kochi airport in the morning, relatives said.

Indrajith was among 21 people — including 14 Indians — on board a boat that capsized near Beira Port on October 16 while they were being ferried to the tanker MT Sea Quest for maintenance work. Relatives said his body was identified only on October 30. It was later flown to Mumbai and then to Kochi.

The cremation rituals held at his residence in Piravom by noon, family members said.

Indrajith's father, Santhosh, who also works in the shipping sector in South Africa, returned home after learning about the death. PTI