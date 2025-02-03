Body of second-year medical student found hanging in hospital quarters in Barrackpore

Barrackpore (WB), Feb 3 (PTI) The body of a second-year student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found hanging in a room of her quarters here, a police officer said on Monday.

Ivy Prasad resided at the quarters of the Kamarhati ESI Hospital, where her mother is a doctor, he said.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Kamarhati police station of Barrackpore police commissionerate, and investigation is underway, he said.

Her body was found on Thursday after she did not respond to phone calls from her mother, and a post-mortem was conducted the next day at the state-run Sagar Dutta Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

The rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9 last year led to widespread protests and demand for heightened workplace security.