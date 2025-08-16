Body of sub-inspector recovered in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan

Seraikela (Jharkhand), Aug 16 (PTI) A sub-inspector of police was found dead in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Saturday morning, an officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Kumar Singh (58), who was stationed at RIT police station here, but currently posted in Ranchi.

He had come to the district on Friday for a department-related work.

Officer-in-Charge of RIT police station Sanjeev Kumar Singh said the sub-inspector’s body was found with blood oozing out of the nose and ears.

“Prima facie, we suspect that he fell down in an inebriated state and hit a big stone nearby, causing a fatal head injury,” the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway. PTI BS RBT