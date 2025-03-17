Body of suspected hooch victim exhumed in Assam tea garden

Guwahati, Mar 17 (PTI) The body of a man was exhumed in a tea garden in Assam’s Golaghat district on Monday after locals claimed that the person had died after consuming spurious country-made liquor, an official said.

The body of another local, who had died on Sunday, has already been sent for post-mortem examination following similar suspicion raised by people of the area.

The official said that these two persons, Rajesh Telenga and Shankar Telenga, of Lattakoojan tea estate in Numaligarh area had died over the weekend.

The body of Rajesh, who had died on Saturday, was buried following rituals by his family and was exhumed during the day, the official said.

Shankar’s mortal remains were sent for autopsy soon after his death on Sunday.

“The local people and organisations have alleged that they had died after consuming spurious country-made liquor. We are taking this very seriously,” the official said.

Locals staged protest in the area on Sunday demanding action against those selling spurious liquor.

They claimed that country-made liquor was being sold illegally in the area, with teenagers also falling victim to alcoholism due to its easy availability.

The locals alleged that at least 10 deaths have occurred in the area in the past one year owing to consumption of spurious liquor.

The official said the allegations raised by the local people will also be looked into by the authorities.