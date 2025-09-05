Body of teen who fell into creek in Thane from suburban train found

Thane, Sep 5 (PTI) The body of a 19-year-old man who fell into Vitawa creek near Kalwa in Thane district from a suburban train was recovered on Friday afternoon, a civic official said.

Akash Sharma, a resident of Gholai Nagar in Kalwa, had fallen into the creek at 1pm on Thursday while travelling by train from Mulund in neighbouring Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"Personnel from the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) were involved in the search operation along with two boats. Local fishermen also took part. The search continued till 6:15pm on Thursday and then resumed on Friday morning. The body was found at 12:30 pm today by fishermen Prathamesh Kharkar, Jitu Kharkar, and Suresh Vitawkar," he said.

The search operation was hampered by high water flow and strong currents, Tadvi added.

Police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further, he said. PTI COR BNM