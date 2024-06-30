Body of teenager found near railway track in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) An 18-year-old youth died after being hit by a train engine in a suspected suicide case. His body was found by some passersby near the railway track on Sunday, police said.

The body of Akash, a class 8 student, was found near a railway track near the Behta-Hazipur area under Loni border police station area, they said.

The locomotive was enroute from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

The driver of the locomotive in his report said that the boy died after being hit by the engine, police said.

Police are investigating the case from all angles, ACP Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.