Body of teenager found on railway track in Kota

Kota, Feb 13 (PTI) The mutilated body of teenaged boy was recovered from a railway track near the Dakania Railway station under, police said on Thursday.

Police said while suicide could not be ruled out, the exact reason of the boy's death could only be ascertained after the post-mortem.

Police said the body was found on the Delhi-Mumbai railway track near the railway station on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The identity card of a coaching institute in Kota suggested he was a 17 years of age and a resident of Buxar in Bihar. His identity is yet to be confirmed by the parents, said DSP Shankar Lal, Government Railway Police, Kota. Based on his identity card, police said the boy was a NEET aspirant and was taking lessons at a coaching institute.

Further investigation into his death is underway, he said.