Body of terror attack victim reaches his home in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) The body of Dilip Desale (64), a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, reached his house in New Panvel in neighbouring Navi Mumbai on Wednesday evening, police said.

Desale was visiting Jammu and Kashmir with his wife as part of a tour organised by a local tourism firm when he fell victim to the bullets of terrorists. At least 26 persons, most of them tourists, were killed in the attack on Tuesday. Two of his relatives had flown to Jammu and Kashmir to collect his body. After completing the formalities, the bodies of Desale and another victim were flown to Mumbai, a police official said.

Desale lived in sector 12 of New Panvel.

The last rites will be performed at Panvel later in the evening, the official said. PTI DC KRK