Body of terrorist found in J-K's Reasi

Jammu: A terrorist, who was injured in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district early this month, was found dead on Friday, officials said.

While one terrorist was killed, another was injured in the gunbattle in Khawas area of Reasi district on August five. The injured terrorist was not traced after the encounter.

"The body of second terrorist injured in encounter at Khawas found by special operation group (SoG) at Dhakikot area of Reasi", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh said.

Singh said grenades and magazines were also found at the spot.