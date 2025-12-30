Body of traffic ASI found partially burnt inside his UP residence

Udaipur, Dec 30 (PTI) The partially burnt body of a 47-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of traffic police was found inside his residence in Udaipur on Tuesday, police said.

They said ASI Rakesh Meena had been absent from duty since December 21. He was said to be alone at his home in Savina area of Udaipur as his wife and children had gone to their native village in Kotputli.

According to police, Meena's wife called him several times on Monday night and Tuesday morning, but when she did not get a response, she asked a neighbour to check on him. The neighbour knocked on the door but got no response either. He then smelt smoke and alerted police.

A police team, which broke the door open, found Meena's partially charred body on a completely burnt bed. The fire was confined to the room his body was found, they said.

The reason for the fire is not clear yet and the matter is under investigation, they added.