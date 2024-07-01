Body of trekker recovered two days after drowning in waterfall in Raigad

Pune, Jul 1 (PTI) The body of a 38-year-old trekker, who was swept away downstream in a small waterfall, was recovered in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Tahmini in the Western Ghats on Saturday, an official said.

The victim, Swapnil Dhawade, a former army personnel, was trekking with a group of around 30 persons, he said.

In a video that surfaced on social media, Dhawade is seen jumping into a small waterfall and attempting to climb out.

However, he slipped and got swept away by the strong currents.

A search operation was launched, with volunteers from the Shivdurg Trekking Club joining the effort, the official said.

Dhawade's body was recovered in Mangaon and was sent for autopsy, Superintendent of Police )Pune Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh. PTI SPK ARU