Body of Tripura tourist, missing for a month, found in Nagaland's Dzukou Valley

Kohima, Feb 8 (PTI) A month after a 22-year-old tourist from Tripura went missing after entering Nagaland's Dzukou Valley, his body was found, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased, Pranab Das, had booked an entry ticket to Dzukou Valley —famous for its rolling hills, serpentine streams, and the rare Dzukou Lily flower— from the Viswema entry point on January 4. The body was recovered on Saturday.

Police said that personal belongings recovered from the site— the entry ticket, two mobile handsets, a wallet containing cash and identification documents—confirmed the identity of the deceased.

An inquest was conducted at the spot in the presence of the Kohima district administration officials and independent witnesses.

According to the police, it is premature to arrive at any definitive conclusion regarding the cause of death. However, based on preliminary observations at the scene and available materials, there is no indication of foul play.

The family of Das, a resident of Srinagar area in West Tripura district, was informed about the recovery of the body. PTI NBS NN