Body of two-day-old infant found in Thrissur Railway Station

Thrissur, Sep 8 (PTI) The body of a two-day-old infant was found on Sunday in a shoulder bag which was abandoned on a foot overbridge at the Thrissur railway station here.

The bag was first noticed by a contract sweeper with the Railway, which was later inspected by the RPF officials who found the body of the infant.

"The body of a two-day old male child was found. Further investigation is on," a senior railway police official told the media.

The railway police has registered an FIR and investigation is on.

Officials are verifying various CCTV footages to identify the person who abandoned the bag.

The body was shifted to Thrissur medical college, officials said.