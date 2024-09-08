Body of undertrial prisoner found hanging in Mau district jail

Ballia/Mau (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) The body of an undertrial inmate lodged in the Mau district prison was found hanging on Saturday, officials said.

Deceased Mukesh Yadav (24) was from Ballia district, they said, adding that he was an accused in a kidnapping and rape case.

Circle Officer (City) of Mau Anjani Kumar Pandey said, "The body of inmate Mukesh Yadav was found hanging from a noose in the district jail. Prima facie, it appears that he committed suicide. Investigations are underway."