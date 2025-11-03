Body of unidentified man found by roadside in Deoria

Deoria (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) The body of a 47-year-old man was found lying by the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near Mahuani Chauraha under the Bariyarpur police station limits, where locals spotted the body floating face down in a water puddle along the road in the morning and alerted the police, they said.

Teams from Bariyarpur police station, Kotwali police, and UP-112 reached the spot and, with the help of villagers, pulled the body out of the water. However, police said the body remains unidentified, they added.

A brief dispute arose between the two police stations over jurisdiction, but later Bariyarpur Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Singh and Kotwali Inspector Vinod Singh reached an understanding that the site falls under Bariyarpur's jurisdiction.

"The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. The matter will be investigated further," SHO Deepak Singh said.