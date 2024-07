Thane, July 31 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found floating in a creek in Kalwa area of Thane district on Wednesday, civic officials said.

The deceased seems to be 35 to 40 years old.

"Some persons spotted the body in the Retibunder creek and alerted authorities at around 3:20 PM. The body was fished out by fire brigade personnel and disaster management cell personnel," Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell, Thane Municipal Corporation. PTI COR NSK