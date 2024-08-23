Body of unidentified man found in Thane creek

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found in a creek in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday morning, a civic official said.

The Thane fire station received a call around 10.20 am about a body floating in a creek in the Waghbil area, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

A team of firemen and personnel of the regional disaster management cell reached the scene and fished out the body, he said.

The deceased appeared to be in his 30s, he said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered at Kasarwadavli police station, the official said. PTI COR ARU