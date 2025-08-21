Body of unidentified man found in UP's Deoria, probe underway

Deoria (UP), Aug 21 (PTI) Police on Thursday recovered the body of a man aged around 30 with head injuries along the Mairwa-Salempur road in Deoria district, officials said.

The yet to be identified body was found near Bahiyari Baghel village under the Bhatpar Rani police station limits. Locals spotted the body and informed the police following which a crowd gathered at the spot.

The man was wearing a light yellow T-shirt and shorts, police said, adding that injury marks were visible on the back of his head, raising suspicion of murder.

Bhatpar Rani SHO Devendra Singh said, "The body has been taken into custody and efforts are on to establish the identity. The exact cause of death will be clear once the post-mortem report is received." PTI COR KIS ARI