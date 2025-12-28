Body of unidentified woman found at dumping yard in central Noida

Noida, Dec 28 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman, believed to be aged between 22 and 25 years, was found at a dumping yard in central Noida, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the body was recovered from a pile of garbage at the dumping yard on Saturday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Santosh Kumar said the woman's identity is yet to be ascertained.

"An unidentified woman's body was found in garbage at the dumping yard on Saturday under the limits of Sector 142 police station. The age of the woman appears to be around 22 to 25 years," he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway, Kumar said.

He added that efforts are being made to identify the deceased and ascertain the circumstances in which the body was dumped, while other necessary legal procedures are also being carried out. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY