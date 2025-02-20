Body of unidentified woman found in field in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old unidentified woman was recovered from a field here, police said on Thursday.

Efforts are being made to identify the woman by circulating her photograph in nearby villages, Baberu Circle Officer (CO) Saurabh Singh said.

"The body of a 25-year-old unidentified woman was found in a wheat field near the turn of Kuchendu village on Kamasin Road in the Baberu Kotwali area on Wednesday evening," Singh said.

The body was sent for post-mortem and the cause of death will be determined after police receives a report, Singh added.