Body of UP constable accused of killing daughter recovered from Yamuna in Banda

Banda (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) The dead body of a police constable, accused of killing his three-year-old daughter and attempting to murder his wife, was recovered from the Yamuna river on Monday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Gaurav Yadav (35), a police response vehicle (PRV) driver posted in the Marka police station area.

SHO Mithlesh Singh said the body was found floating near the Asothar Yamuna bridge, following information from boatmen.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and the constable's family has been informed, he added.

According to police, on the night of January 14, the constable allegedly attacked his wife Shivani and their three-year-old daughter Pari following a dispute, before going missing.

The child died at a hospital, while the wife, who was found unconscious, is receiving treatment in Kanpur.

The SHO said the constable's mobile phone and some personal belongings were recovered near the Yamuna bridge on the night of the incident, leading police to suspect that he had jumped into the river.

An SDRF team had been deployed to search for his body since then, he said.