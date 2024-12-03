Body of village defence guard with bullet wound found in J-K

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) The body of a village defence guard with a bullet wound was found in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir a day after he went missing, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

His rifle was recovered from the spot, they said.

"The body of a VDG member, Ashok Kumar, with a bullet injury was found in the upper reaches of Chapper. However, it remains unclear whether he shot himself or was shot by someone else," a senior police officer told PTI.

After receiving information about the body, a police team was rushed to the spot. The body was shifted to a hospital for post-mortem. Kumar's rifle was found at the spot, the officer said.

Advertisment

The post-mortem report revealed that he was shot in the abdomen and the bullet was fired from his rifle, the officer added.

A case has been registered in the matter, police said. PTI AB DIV DIV