Body of woman found burning in garbage dump in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur

Chaibasa, Sept 7 (PTI) The body of a woman was found burning in a garbage dump in Jharkhand's Chakradharpur town on Sunday, police said.

The body was found in the garbage dump at the busy Bharat Bhawan Chowk of the sub-divisional town in West Singhbhum district, they said.

By the time police reached the spot, the body was already more than half burnt. It was sent to the Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The identity of the woman could not be established, said Awadesh Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Chakradharpur police station.

CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify those behind the incident, he said.

"Prima facie, it is suspected that the woman was murdered, and the body was stuffed in a sack and set ablaze to hide evidence," he added.

Police said the woman seemed to be over 30. PTI BS SOM