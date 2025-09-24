Body of woman found in locked house

Itanagar, Sep 24 (PTI) The body of a woman was found from a house near Power House in Chimpu I area on the outskirts of Itanagar, a police officer said on Wednesday.

Itanagar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kengo Dirchi said on Tuesday evening that the police control room received information regarding the body of a woman found at around 6.20 pm.

A police team reached the spot and found that the body of a woman had been buried beneath the kitchen of the house belonging to one Kamal Pradhan (80), who has been missing for the last one week, the officer said.

The house remained locked during this period, and a foul smell emanating from the house was reported by locals, who then informed the landlord and subsequently the police.

The SDPO said an executive magistrate visited the spot and the scene of the crime was videographed, and the area was secured.

The police exhumed the body on Wednesday in the presence of a magistrate, the SDPO said.

Forensic experts were requisitioned to assist with the investigation, the officer said.

"The possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out, and further clarity will emerge after post-mortem examination," he said.

The SDPO said all angles are being thoroughly examined to identify and apprehend the culprit.

A case has been registered at Chimpu police station, he said, adding that investigation is in progress and appropriate legal proceedings will be initiated accordingly. PTI CORR RG