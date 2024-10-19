Body of woman murdered while returning from Banda court found, husband arrested

Banda (UP), Oct 19 (PTI) Police have recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman who went missing while returning home from a court in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening, a police official said on Saturday.

According to the police, there is a possibility of murder, as injury marks were found on the body. The woman's husband has been arrested in this connection.

Banda Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiv Raj said the body of the woman was recovered near a dam in Aahar village under Baberu police station area on Friday evening.

She is suspected to have been murdered as injury marks were found on her face. The woman has been identified as Suman Patel, Raj said.

He added that the woman had gone to a court in Banda district headquarters on Thursday to plead in a domestic violence case against her husband Rambabu Patel. She went missing while returning from the court to her maternal home in Aahar village.

The Additional SP said the woman's father Raja Bhaiya Patel has lodged a case of murder against her husband Rambabu Patel and other in-laws of Kari village, after which the woman's husband Rambabu Patel (37) has been arrested and is being questioned about the incident.

Efforts are on to apprehend other named accused in the case. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS